US internet users still worried about the security of their personal information

According to research from the Associated Press (AP) and GfK, more than 7 in 10 internet users (71%) were at least somewhat concerned about how well retailers could keep their personal information secure when they shopped on a website. Nearly half (45%) were very or extremely concerned.

In-store concern was lower: 66% of internet users were at least somewhat concerned about security when shopping in-store, though only 38% were very or extremely concerned. Still, that leaves a solid two-thirds of web users worried about the most common method of shopping there is to engage in.

A majority of internet users (56%) were at least somewhat concerned about security when purchasing via mobile, compared to just 8% who did not make online purchases and 3% who did not buy in stores. More than a third (36%) were very or extremely concerned and more than a quarter of respondents werent even participating.

AYTM Market Research found in August that 18% of US internet users were very concerned with online privacy and security, with another 19.7% responding with general concern. Only 5% responded that they were very unconcerned with privacy and security, so the issue is clearly one that affects vast swaths of US internet users whether retailers are involved or not.

Also, a survey conducted by Harris Interactive provides some insight into just what they are worried about. Among the internet users surveyed, 45% cited fears about online hackers gaining access to their social security number, while personal banking information (27%) and credit card numbers (13%) were the next-most-frequent concerns. Only 4% responded that they had no concerns.