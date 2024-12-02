US internet users still concerned about data privacy

According to the Consumer Confidence Index stydy conducted by TRUSTe, when presented with the statement ‘Personal online privacy is not as important as national security’, 45% of respondents disagreed. Findings reveal that the top cause of concern is the possibility of companies sharing personal data with other companies (38%), ahead of online security threats such as the Heartbleed bug (36%) and Government surveillance through programs such as the NSA’s PRISM (28%).

Among those who worry about their privacy, 37% said companies being more transparent about how they are collecting and using data and more active in enforcement of measures to protect privacy online were the best ways to lower their concerns. 27% say that Governments passing more legislation to protect their personal information online would help alleviate their concerns.

The research shows that consumer online privacy concerns remain extremely high with 92% of US internet users worrying to some extent about their privacy online – the same percentage as in January 2014. 44% said they were frequently or always concerned and 42% agreed they were more concerned than one year ago.

When those who worry about their privacy online were asked what had contributed most to this feeling, 38% said companies sharing their personal information with other companies, while 36% were concerned about recent security threats. 28% listed government surveillance programs such as the NSA’s PRISM as a reason for their increased concern – a slight increase over the previous year.

Just over half of US internet users (55%) agreed that they trust most companies with their personal information online. This is the same percentage as in 2014 having fallen from 57% in January 2013 and 59% in January 2012. The business impact of this is growing, as 91% say they avoid doing business with companies they do not believe protect their privacy.