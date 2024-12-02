US initiates procedures to protect telecom networks from national security threats

In May 2019, the US president issued an executive order barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing national security risks. The order was widely seen as being aimed at Chinese telecoms equipment market Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp.

However, it has issued licenses to allow some US companies to continue to do business with the smartphone maker, a leader in next-generation 5G network technology, according to Reuters. The case-by-case strategy has been adopted to determine which transactions must be prohibited, or which can be mitigated.

The Commerce Department said the unveiled procedure is open to public comment before it becomes final.