US hackers plead guilty to international cybercrime

The two culprits each pleaded guilty this week in a New Jersey court to wire fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to commit access device fraud and identity theft.

The two men managed crews of hackers in New York and Massachusetts and transferred the stolen money to the crime ring leaders in Ukraine.

In 2012 and 2013 the hackers gained access to customer bank accounts of some global banks and financial institutions including Automatic Data Processing, Citigroup, eBay, PayPal, JPMorgan and TD Ameritrade.