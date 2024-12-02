US government spying tools may affect the internet security

Former White House cyber security advisor, cited by online media outlet Reuters, declared that the government custom of purchasing information about undisclosed holes in software is really troublesome and that there is collateral damage.

Security researchers also say that secret state tools tend to fall into the hands of mobsters and eventually lone hackers. That trend could worsen after former spy contractor Edward Snowden disclosed US National Security Agency capabilities for breaking into Cisco Systems routers, Dell computer servers and all kinds of personal computers and smartphones.

