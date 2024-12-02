US Department of Homeland Security taps iProov to secure border crossings

iProov has announced that the US Department Of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection(CBP) is using the iProov Biometric Solutions Suite Genuine Presence Assurance technology for secure border crossings.









iProov automates screening procedures

CBP performs numerous duties at US entry control points including crowd control, baggage and cargo inspection, traveller entry interviews, travel documentation review, and assisting international travellers. iProov is being used as part of an ongoing effort by the DHS to expand CBP’s automation capabilities for required DHS screening procedures, reducing the administrative burden on CBP frontline personnel, and enhancing the traveller experience.

With iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology, travellers can verify their identity alongside relevant documentation using their personal device in advance of arriving at the border of the United States. This information can then be used to remotely apply for travel authorisation as well as to schedule an appointment at a port of entry to make an asylum claim.

iProov’s representatives said they’re happy to be part of CBP’s strategic initiative to improve the security of US borders while enhancing legitimate travel and trade. They have proven their ability to support key tenets of the programme around inclusivity, user experience, and the unrivalled ability to assure that the person authenticating is a genuine person, present at the time of the identity verification. This combination of factors creates a seamless, easy-to-use process for approved travellers and an overwhelming obstacle for those who have not been authorised to enter the country.





Optimised procedures for US entry

Officials from the US Science and Technology Department (S&T) stated that they’re constantly looking to elevate DHS tools by incorporating innovative technologies into their existing infrastructure. The capabilities resulting from iProov’s Phase 5 award will optimise the US entry process and support CBP in providing an augmented experience for international travellers. The award stems from an S&T Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) solicitation, seeking novel approaches to help CBP process international travellers at ports of entry.