US customers warned of jackpotting hacks on ATM machines

The hackers are using tools that force them to spit out cash in hacking schemes known as “jackpotting”. Jackpotting has been rising worldwide in recent years, though it is unclear how much cash has been stolen because victims and police often do not disclose details, according to Reuters.

The attacks were reported earlier on January 27, by the security news website Krebs on Security, which said they had begun in 2017 in Mexico. However, the two companies did not identify any victims or say how much money had been lost.

The companies confirmed to Reuters on Saturday they had sent out the alerts to clients. Moreover, a confidential US Secret Service alert sent to banks said the hackers targeted stand-alone ATMs typically located in pharmacies, big box retailers and drive-thru ATMs, Krebs on Security reported.