US customers and retailers, most targeted by cyber attacks

Research and Markets has released a new report dubbed ‘US Payments Authentication and Security Market’, stating that recent data point out the fact that US consumers are not safe and an enormous amount of work is to be done in the US to stop data breaches.

Findings reveal that Point-of-Sale (POS) is one of the most vulnerable locations and a large number of fraud attacks occur at the POS.

The study also shows that the payments security market in the US was estimated at USD 1,327 million for 2013. Retailers appear to be the most affected by payment frauds, starting to invest in building a secure payments system.