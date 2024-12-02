US consumers continue to have strong interest in biometric technologies

According to the Visa study, 86 % of consumers are interested in using biometrics to verify identity or to make payments, and more than 65% of consumers are already familiar with biometrics. At the same time, 70% of consumers believe that biometrics are easier and 46% think they are more secure than using passwords or PINs.

Highlights from the survey include:

• Consumers were most familiar with fingerprint recognition, with 30% having used it once or twice and another 35% using it regularly

• 50% of consumers responded that the top benefit of using biometrics is eliminating the need to remember multiple passwords or PINs, followed by 46% who said that biometrics is more secure than passwords or PINs for verifying identity

• 49% are concerned both about the risk of a security breach of sensitive biometric information and that biometric authentication won’t work well or will take multiple tries.

The research was conducted by AYTM Market Research, September 12-19, 2017, among 1,000 US adult consumers who use at least one credit card, debit card, and/or mobile pay.