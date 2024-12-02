US consumers anticipate major inter-connectivity by 2025, cybercrime still an issue

According to a study conducted by McAfee, nearly 3 out of 5 people plan to have been to a house that speaks or reads to them in 11 years. More than 60% think their refrigerator will automatically add food to a running grocery list if the product is running low. The majority of consumers (84%) are convinced their home security systems will be connected to their mobile device.

Findings reveal that 68% of Americans are concerned about what the state of cybersecurity will be 11 years from now. Nearly two-thirds of consumers (64%) stated identity theft, monetary theft and fraud as the biggest concerns.

The report also indicates as many as 77% of consumers fearing that their families could fall victim to hackers over the next decade. Almost half (46%) believe their families will be affected by cyberbullies in 2025.

77% of consumers think the most common device in 11 years will be a smart watch and 70% respondents believe overall wearable devices will be commonly used. 72% of consumers anticipate connected kitchen appliances will be a household item.

The study is based on a sample of more than 1,500 US consumers.