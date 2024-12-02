US companies not really concerned about the EMV migration

According to data from Randstad Technologies, 58 percent of companies in the US see the liability shift deadline as having little to no impact on the overall bottom line. Moreover, 42 percent of respondents mentioned there was either no progress made toward EMV, or that they were unaware of any progress made.

Research also points out that for those companies that did have more invested in the matter, a lack of available time and access to the necessary technology to affect the change to EMV were the biggest factors for why such changes haven’t yet come to pass. The study unveils that 55 percent of respondents noted that the upcoming deadline for liability should be delayed to give the necessary time to make changes.

The Randstad study is focused on C-level or director-level staff and deals with several industries that would be affected by the deadline. Companies were represented in several sectors, including retail, hospitality, restaurants and financial services.