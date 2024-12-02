US companies can now sign up for Privacy Shield framework

The European Commission has also now published the legal texts associated with the Privacy Shield agreement, along with a citizens guide, which aims to provide information to EU consumers detailing how they can make complaints about the handling of their data by US companies should they feel the need to.

Companies signing up to the Shield also face new obligations, such as deleting personal data when it is no longer necessary. And there is an annual joint review process built in to the framework so that it will be continually reviewed.

Following the demise of Safe Harbor, companies have been using a range of alternative mechanisms to govern personal data transfers, such as contractual clauses and binding corporate rules, so it remains to be seen whether there will be a rush to adopt the Privacy Shield or not.