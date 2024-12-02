US citizens sceptical about voice-based authentication, survey finds

The survey found that despite 81% of respondents saw benefits in using voice authentication, 94% also saw drawbacks, with their top concerns including noise interference, inaccuracy, and voice cloning – with the latter being a relatively new but very real threat. Accordingly, 48% of respondents said they were likely to rely on voice recognition for identity verification.

The survey polled 3,345 US adults online in November 2017, and almost half of the respondents contacted a company in financial services, healthcare, insurance, or telecommunications over 2017; over a quarter of those who called a healthcare or telecom company were frustrated by the experience.

As a result, according to Mobile ID World, voice authentication solutions may need to focus on refining their communications strategies to reassure end users of the quality of their technologies, or to seek to combine them with other forms of authentication.