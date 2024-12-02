US-based Themis gets USD 9 mln in seed round

Other participating investors included Felicis and existing investors Walkabout Ventures. Themis allows banks, fintechs, and cryptos to create a compliance environment while enabling collaboration, so industries can create standards together and push for innovation.

For the past year, Themis has been developing software that is being utilized by companies, fintechs, and community banks. The company is now focused on hiring key executives and furthering partnerships in the industry and will use this latest funding to continue that momentum.

Themis’ solutions allow for customizable tech with a user-friendly interface, helping members of diversified industries to achieve their specific priorities from a singular compliance tool.