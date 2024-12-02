US Bank expands mobile app pilot using voice biometrics to access credit card account

The feature, called voice biometrics, allows select credit card customers to use their voice to login with a spoken passphrase so they can access their account balances, search transactions and make a payment on their account in the mobile app.

The solution has been designed by global speech, imaging and customer interaction services provider Nuance Communications and allows consumers to be authenticated when they connect with a service provider via a call center or IVR, a mobile app, or the web.

This latest pilot expands the work US Bank and Nuance began in April 2013, in which voice recognition was used for conducting basic functions, such as to view account balances, search transactions and make a payment on their accounts.

