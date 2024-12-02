US Bank enhances mobile offerings with mobile location service

The bank aims to build a mobile banking app that is comprehensive and in tune with the customer needs and demands. The service is built on Visa technology called mobile location confirmation, introduced several years ago but slow to find adoption, until now. In November 2016, the bank added the geo-location feature for its US Bank FlexPerks Visa credit card brand. This time the feature includes all the bank’s card products.

The Minneapolis-based bank made the feature live since September 2017, but chose to make the announcement during the holiday season, when there is typically an uptick in retail and travel activity (and card fraud), according to a bank’s representative statement for Bank Innovation. A user can opt in for the feature through their banking app. The feature is available on both Android and Apple devices.