US Apple users prefer fingerprint authentication to facial recognition

Moreover, contactless payment users considered fingerprint and voice recognition more appealing authentication methods, with 74% and 62% respectively saying they are likely to use these technologies.

The research has also revealed that the number of contactless payment users grew by only 2% year-on-year in the US, with most deployments coming from smartphone OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and contactless user numbers in the card-first UK grew by 12%.

In terms of payments security, while contactless payment non-users have less concerns overall, 32% have concerns about the security of the transactions, a far higher proportion than users (14%). Mobile banking has a similar pattern, with 30% of non-users concerned about the security of transactions, compared to 10% of users.

The survey, called Consumer Attitudes to Mobile Banking & Contactless Payments, asked 500 US and 500 UK smartphone users about mobile banking and contactless payments.