US and UK Sign MOU to collaborate on AI safety

The memorandum is aimed at advancing research, safety assessments, and guidance for AI technologies. Under the MOU, both countries will develop shared capabilities by exchanging information, fostering cooperation, and facilitating exchanges of expert personnel.

This partnership builds upon commitments made at the AI Safety Summit last November and will involve aligning scientific approaches to accelerate the development of robust evaluation methods for AI models, systems, and agents.

The US and UK AI Safety Institutes plan to establish a unified approach to AI safety testing and share their expertise to effectively address emerging risks. They aim to conduct joint testing exercises on publicly accessible models and explore opportunities for personnel exchanges between the institutes.





This collaboration, effective immediately, underscores the urgency of addressing AI safety concerns in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Recognizing AI's transformative potential, both governments are committed to promoting a shared approach to AI safety and plan to extend similar partnerships to other countries to enhance global AI safety efforts.

The US Secretary of Commerce emphasised the significance of the partnership in advancing AI safety efforts, highlighting the need for robust evaluations and rigorous guidance. UK’s Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of international collaboration in addressing AI risks and unlocking its benefits.

Both countries reaffirm their commitment to international cooperation in AI safety, aiming to share information and research to establish a common scientific foundation for AI safety testing worldwide.