Urjanet, TruNarrative join forces to deliver utility data for identity and address verification

The TruNarrative platform delivers financial crime detection, customer onboarding, and transaction monitoring to financial services, ecommerce businesses, and gambling operators. Utility data for identity and address verification from Urjanet assists TruNarrative’s platform users to connect with consumer utility accounts based on consumer permissions and digitally retrieve bills to verify name and address information.

Urjanet data is collected from an expansive network of thousands of service providers across 33 countries. This information is especially important to help deliver services to the underbanked or hard to verify consumers.

The partnership gives TruNarrative customers permissioned access to the information they need to help verify identity and make onboarding decisions, in real time using utility bill information via the TruNarrative API.