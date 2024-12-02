Urban FT, Fortress Plus to safeguard and boost digital banking

Urban FT offers a proprietary mobile banking solution created especially for community financial institutions, using information from existing servers to enable native smartphone apps to securely display content from traditional websites without new software, ports or processor integration.

Fortress Plus’s Rampart Intelligence Platform is a big data solution for community financial institutions. The platform includes behaviour-based adaptive analytics that catch fraud regardless of payment type or channel. It also provides tools for BSA/AML compliance, case management, reporting and regulatory filings.