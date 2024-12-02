



As per the information detailed in the press release, Uqudo’s collaboration with Tamara focuses on improving the financial landscape of the GCC by elevating digital transactions within the BNPL sector. With its operations based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a large partner merchant base across the GCC, Tamara aims to enhance the region’s shopping, payments, and banking sectors. Operating in the BNPL landscape, the company was one of the first to secure a permit from the Saudi Central Bank for BNPL services, while also being the region’s first fintech unicorn.











Uqudo – Tamara collaboration objectives

Considering the accelerated growth in the region, the need for improved identity verification has increased significantly. As part of the collaboration, Uqudo is set to integrate its solutions into Tamara’s BNPL platform. Through this, the two companies intend to simplify the user onboarding process, fortify fraud prevention measures, and ensure a secure experience for Tamara’s expanding customer base. By joining forces with Uqudo, Tamara intends to solidify its position as a BNPL provider in the region, with the company leveraging Uqudo’s technology to enhance the overall security of its platform. Through this, Tamara aims to provide customers with simplified BNPL transactions without compromising privacy and security.



According to Tamara’s officials, the company is committed to its customers and ensuring the security of its platform represents a fundamental part of its mission to enable users. Uqudo’s user-friendly interface, efficient processes, and team align with Tamara’s dedication to delivering fast and cost-effective customer authentication experiences. The alliance plans to fortify Tamara’s focus on improving the customer experience and upholding standards of privacy and security.



Furthermore, representatives from Uqudo underlined that the partnership with Tamara focuses on elevating digital identity authentication in the BNPL sector. The company’s proprietary technology is set to offer Tamara’s users a simplified experience, advancing trust in digital transactions. Additionally, the collaboration is poised to improve the BNPL industry, enhancing user experience, security, and innovation.





Tamara’s previous developments