UpStack partners iDenfy for identity verification

Following the increase in remote hiring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a more prominent risk in hiring fraudulent candidates. Furthermore, companies’ new default remains digital talent acquisition, as it offers a multitude of beneficial factors of the likes of geographic barriers removal, and time and costs savings for travelling.

As per the press release, iDenfy believes that the recruitment market should have robust solutions’ protection to put a stop to the usage of deepfakes, altered documents, and stolen identities of fraudsters that are trying to score remote work positions.





Companies’ offering and how they aim to fight identity fraud

UpStack focuses on helping businesses find skilled developers and has an understanding of the importance of having in place a multi-layer security system. The staffing solution provider helps ensure a seamless onboarding process for the talent by fast-tracking the tech hiring process with personalised matching, enabling businesses to focus on their business goals. Activating in the HR space, the company was looking for increasingly efficient ways to prevent fraudsters from trying to access it tech talent hiring hub.

When searching for new fraud prevention solutions, the company prioritised secure, end-to-end verification and anti-money laundering (AML) service providers. As a result, the HR enterprise chose iDenfy as its collaborator to mitigate fraud an automate pre-employment screening, with iDenfy now being responsible for ensuring that the entirety of UpStack’s applicants is protected, and that their sensitive data is stored in a compliant manner.











By having partnered with iDenfy, UpStack managed to expedite the onboarding process, with the company guaranteeing that only legitimate applicants are enabled access into their talent network, as per information provided in the press release. Furthermore, following the implementation of the new verification, UpStack’s users go through a simple, four-step process where iDenfy’s biometric technology powered software detects the use of deepfake videos, 3D masks, and any type of fraudulent imagery instantly.

Additionally, iDenfy carries out AML checks leveraging its Screening tool to ensure automatically that the applicant is not included in global watchlists, sanctions lists, and PEPs. What is more, the compliance service provider has an in-house experts’ team who ensure complete accuracy for UpStack by conducting additional reviews of each candidate application.

iDenfy officials believe that a flexible and user-friendly ID verification is of utmost importance when it comes to maximising security in the digital space for a platform of the likes of UpStack, and, despite this, there is also a critical need to have efficiency maintained without having to compromise security.

UpStack representatives added that the company’s priority is that of staying compliant with security policies and providing services in a reliable and trusted manner, something that is believed to be achieved by partnering with professionals in the KYC/AML field such as iDenfy.

For more information about iDenfy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.