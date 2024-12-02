Updates: Apple users to pay ransom – fake threat

A group of hackers, who are calling themselves the “Turkish Crime Family”, have threated to remotely delete millions of iPhones and iCloud accounts, unless Apple agrees to pay a ransom by April 7th. “...the attack doesn’t actually encrypt any data and hold it ransom” wrote for BBC the company’s security researchers.

A pop-up screen accused the phone owner of accessing illegal pornography or pirating music and could not be removed. However the ransomware was fake, and clearing the browser cache was actually enough to restore full access. It ran on JavaScript, a code commonly employed by many websites.

“Its purpose is to scare the victim into paying to unlock the browser before he realizes he doesnt have to pay the ransom to recover data or access the browser” security experts continued.