Unytalk, Semafone team up to secure payments and transactions

Unytalk is a one-stop shop for customer facing cloud communications for service providers in healthcare, retail, consulting, education, media, and business services. Semafone’s Cardprotect Relay+ will be integrated into Unytalk’s cloud solution for real-time messaging, voice and video infrastructure.

Cardprotect Relay+ enables businesses to accept payments through any digital engagement channel of their customers’ choice. Using this solution, businesses can generate secure digital payment hyperlinks that can be sent via webchat, social media, email, SMS, QR codes, ecommerce, m-commerce and chatbots.

Additionally, Cardprotect Relay+ delivers real-time progress updates to the merchant business, tracking when a link is opened, used and payment information has been collected, as well as confirming when a payment has been successfully processed by the payment service provider (PSP).