United Thinkers implements new fraud tools on its UniPay platform

United Thinkers has added the Advanced Merchant Fraud Logic as well as Consumer Fraud tools in order to help payment facilitators and payment service providers detect merchant fraud, the system is designed so that monitoring criteria can be configured on per-merchant basis, and, therefore, adjust filtering to the exact anticipated behavior of a merchant, regardless of the nature of its business.

To address consumer fraud, a new rules engine was added, allowing to reject transactions based on mismatches around address or card verification code response data. As part of the implementation process, all AVS and CSC response codes were unified across all of the existing integrations.

United Thinkers is an enterprise software development company that specializes in payment gateway technology development. The UniPay gateway, the company’s flagship product, is a payment processing solution utilized by the industry’s third-party payment processors and payment service providers.