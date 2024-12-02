United Bank adds fraud prevention capability to mobile app

Customers who enroll in SecureSwipe can lock their cards, preventing any unwanted transaction. When customers are ready to make purchases with their cards, they can “unlock” their cards using the app, and then select the length of time for their cards to remain unlocked. Cards enrolled in SecureSwipe will automatically return to a locked status after the selected time period is over or number of transactions has been reached.

United Bank customers can enroll all United Bank debit and credit cards in SecureSwipe through the mobile app. The United Bank mobile app is available for iPhone, Android and iPad devices.