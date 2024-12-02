Unit21 selects Socure to boost customer onboarding and loyalty

Through the partnership, Unit21 clients can make real-time identity verification decisions through Socure’s identity verification platform. The partnership has come as Unit21 is expanding its identity verification orchestration layer to include additional players in the market. Shared clients between Unit21 and Socure include Unifimoney and ZenBusiness.

Customers using Socure ID+, with Unit21’s onboarding workflow engine, aim to increase the speed of customer onboarding and loyalty. In recent news, Unit21 raised a USD 13 million Series A round to build a transaction monitoring rules engine and case management system. Intuit, Coinbase, and Line are among Unit 21’s client base.