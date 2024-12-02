Unit21 enables clients to make real-time identity verification decisions with Socure

The partnership has come as a result of Unit21 expanding its identity verification orchestration layer to include several players in the market, such as Unifimoney, and ZenBusiness.

Customers using Socure ID+, with Unit21’s onboarding workflow engine can increase the speed of customer onboarding and loyalty while reducing friction for the good players, and minimizing accessibility to the bad players.

The partnership comes at an exciting time for Unit21 having just raised a USD 13 million Series A round to build a transaction monitoring rules engine and case management system. Intuit, Coinbase, and Line are among Unit 21’s client base, which also recently expanded its core offerings to include an identity verification application.

Unit21’s no-code approach to identity verification makes it possible for customers to leverage Socure to build complex decisioning workflows with ease, whilst consolidating the alert workload into Unit21’s platform.

Socure is a Day Zero digital identity verification technology company. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time.

Unit21 helps protect businesses against adversaries through a no-code API and dashboard for detecting and managing money laundering, fraud, and other sophisticated risks across multiple industries. Unit21 is backed by Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI venture arm), A.Capital Ventures, and several entrepreneurs including Diane Greene (founder of VMWare), Chris Britt and Ryan King (founders of Chime), and William Hockey (founder of Plaid).