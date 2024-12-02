UNISSEY partners ZignSec for new eKYC process

Based upon document and biometric verification, this eKYC process offers a new experience for online identity verification: procedures that can be carried out in autonomy, wherever.

The customer takes a picture of its ID document via its phone or computer. The document is inspected and analysed within a few seconds against a database maintaining 9000+ document types. Data is extracted via OCR (Optical CharacterRecognition). A review of the metadata info is collected.

ny suspicious activity is flagged, thanks to an advanced image recognition that compares pixels to find manipulations or tampering that the human eye might not detect. Also, the MRZ (Machine Readable Zones) code or barcode is read and decrypted as part of the document analysis.

Users then go through a facial biometric verification process that fights against all frauds, adding up an extra security layer, by binding the ID documents to the users.