UnionPay to feature facial recognition payment system

Users can link their facial identity to their payment accounts, and make hands-free payments by taking a photo of their face using the FacePay-enabled system. UnionPay is currently testing the system in collaboration with LinkFace, a China-based facial recognition specialist, and that it’s hoping to roll out the solution in the Asian market in the near future.

UnionPay has recently developed Sound Code, a system that encodes payment data into ultrasonic waves and an upgraded Risk Management System for fighting fraud.