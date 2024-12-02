UnionDigital Bank to offer passive MFA through the Callsign platform

The partnership will enable UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of Philippines, to protect the customers using the new digital banking service against scams and fraud, including account takeover (ATO).

The company aims to ensure an optimised experience for their customers, while simultaneously maximising their power to access financial services in a safe and secure manner, with UnionDigital Bank officials stating that they believe Callsign’s solutions to provide intelligence related to device and consumer behaviour that help the accurate identification of genuine users, allowing UnionDigital Bank to tailor user journeys and improve the user experience.











Callsign’s product capabilities

Through Callsign’s technologies, UnionDigital Bank customers will be able to access their bank accounts through the mobile app and web, benefiting from an easy and frictionless authentication experience. Callsign’s passive authenticators such as behaviour PIN and path are designed specifically for the digital world and allow multi-factor authentication, as opposed to analogue methods such as username, passwords, and OTPs, which have increased friction.

Using Callsign’s behavioural biometric technology, UnionDigital Bank analyses unique human characteristics, such as the way the user is typing, interacting, and holding their device with device fingerprinting, creating a precise, unique profile of a device which helps with the identification of ‘genuine’ devices. Having also deployed Callsign’s Bot detection solution, the bank will be enabled to make estimations on whether service access attempts are generated by automation or a real human. With the implementation of Callsign’s Intelligence Engine, UnionDigital Bank is enabled to analyse behavioural and intelligence datapoints, helping with ascertaining whether a genuine user is accessing an account.

Should any intelligence prove to be unusual, the authentication journey can be quickly adapted by the company using Callsign’s Orchestration Engine, which enables real-time management of rule-based policies with no code changes being necessary, allowing UnionDigital Bank to adapt to their customer’s fast-changing needs.

Unlike static biometrics, Callsign obfuscates the behavioural biometric data, something that is critical for UnionDigital Bank, as the authentication experience preserves customers’ privacy completely.





UnionDigital Bank mission

UnionDigital Bank is a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) licensed digital bank entity owned by UnionBank of the Philippines, looking to empower the country’s journey towards a fully digital economy, enabling Filipino communities, businesses, and regulators to leverage fintech, blockchain, and Open Finance technologies to achieve inclusive prosperity.