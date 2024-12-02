Union Systems, Daon to transform cross-channel customer authentication in Africa

Daon is a global leader in biometric identity technology. With IdentityX, Daon’s ‘two-in-one’ cross-channel platform for digital onboarding and authentication, new customers can register their identities in minutes, then immediately begin using that same credential for ongoing authentication. IdentityX is also certified by the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance for both FIDO 1.1 (UAF) and FIDO2 protocols.

Union Systems brings to the partnership over 20 years’ experience implementing and supporting various global financial software applications around Africa. The company understands the technicalities of successful implementation of global software solutions in Africa taking into consideration the distinct requirements and customisations that come with such deployments.