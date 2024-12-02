Union National Bank complements security in transaction banking with Aurionpro

Aurionpro H2H solution supports secured file transfers like SFTP, providing security, authentication and authorization of encrypted transfer of payment, collection and other sensitive data files.

The H2H solution was the primary focus of UNB especially with government, large corporate and public sector customers using UNB for Corporate Banking Services. With this online synchronisation of the bank and corporate systems, UNBs corporate customers will be able to process large transaction volumes in a secured way to effect payments, verify account information and receive account transactional status and details directly into their corporate systems.

Aurionpro is a global technology solutions company that offers touch points designed to automate transactions and migrate frontline activities into digital channels.