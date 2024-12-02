Unikrn partners with SEON to fight fraud

Unikrn has enhanced its fraud prevention operations by seeking the expertise of SEON to ensure that only genuine users access its platform, helping the company comply with the IOM Gambling Supervision Commission’s regulations.

According to the press release, by integrating SEON’s tool via Chrome extension and utilising the company’s platform, Unikrn will have near-immediate access to SEON’s services. Additionally, it will also have access to data taken from the email, phone numbers or IP addresses it gathers from customers, while also collecting all accessible data points about the customers’ digital footprints from social media profiles. This allows Unikrn to help prevent fraudsters committing bonus abuse fraud – where fraudsters create multiple accounts to claim promotions run by businesses.

SEON helps online businesses fight back against fraud. The company aims to remove the barriers to fraud prevention that companies face, with rapid integration times, rolling monthly contracts and a one-size-fits-all platform that is accessible 24/7.