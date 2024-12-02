UnifyID adds confidence scoring capabilities for authentication scenarios

UnifyIDs mobile identity authentication platform relies on over 100 unique behavioural and environmental factors to automatically authenticate users.

Through its customers, UnifyID is well on track to onboarding 1 million daily active users (DAUs). The UnifyID mobile SDK is available for both Android and iOS applications and provides easy integration for authentication, risk scoring and fraud detection use cases.

For developers, the UnifyID SDK is easy to integrate into existing iOS and Android applications. The SDKs new API fully integrates with existing fraud and risk engines and authentication systems.