Unified Grocers joins PCI Council for payment data security

Unified will work with the Council to achieve payment data security through the ongoing development of the PCI Security Standards, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), PIN Transaction Security (PTS) requirements and the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS).

Unified will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council, participate in exclusive webinars and question and answer sessions with Council representatives, and review and discuss new versions of the PCI Security Standards while sharing cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual Community Meetings.

Unified Grocers is a retailer-owned wholesale grocery cooperative that supplies independent supermarkets in the Western United States.