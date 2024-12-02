UnboundID launches customer identity management platform

With this new release, the UnboundID Platform 5.0 introduces a dashboard module to monitor real-time operational metrics and identity data usage, to deliver identities and preference attributes at web scale.

UnboundID serves as a unifying platform for managing customer identities and preferences, allowing real-time personalized interactions and customer experience improvement. By delivering actionable data to customer-facing applications and channels, organizations can provide differentiated services.

UnboundID provides a software platform for identity and preference management. Enterprise customers select the UnboundID Platform to modernize traditional Identity and Access Management systems, and enable new customer-facing digital business initiatives that provide personalization and delivery of a consistent customer experience across channels and devices.