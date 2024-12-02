





Revolutionising urban mobility for a sustainable future

uMob is a comprehensive app that combines shared mobility brands and public transport services, providing users with seamless movement between various options. Their mission is to enhance urban living by promoting sustainable transportation, reducing reliance on private vehicles. uMob is committed to delivering user-friendly and efficient global solutions, striving for a consistent travel experience worldwide.

In pursuit of this goal and to effectively oversee a diverse global user network, their central emphasis lies in the prevention of fraudulent activities and the establishment of robust identity verification mechanisms for all users.





Seamless and secure onboarding in the shared mobility sector

As fraud poses a substantial challenge within the shared mobility sector, umob recognised the necessity for a dependable solution that could harmonise user-friendly onboarding with rigorous KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures. In the context of a MaaS platform, the initial identification process serves as a pivotal user touchpoint, demanding flawless execution and a frictionless experience. umob sought a trusted partner capable of efficiently verifying user identities without compromising the seamlessness of the customer journey.

Being a startup, umob began its operations from the ground up. The company explored various options within the KYC/AML (Anti-Money Laundering) domain to find a suitable solution.

As a prominent player in identity verification and authentication solutions, Onfido seamlessly integrated its Real Identity Platform into umob's workflows, providing a holistic solution that encompassed document capture, facial comparison, liveness detection, and anti-fraud logic. This solution offered flexibility, allowing umob to adapt its verification processes based on evolving needs without external consultations.





umob’s integration of Onfido’s solutions

Integrating Onfido into their operations proved to be a smooth process for umob. The transition from Onfido's legacy system to Onfido Studio required initial setup efforts but was followed by a plug-and-play experience. umob's partnership with Onfido yielded significant benefits:

Improved Fraud Prevention: Onfido's robust identity verification processes helped umob prevent fraudulent attempts effectively;

Time Efficiency: Onfido's integration enabled a seamless onboarding process, with verification taking under 5 minutes for users;

Focus on Core Business: umob could concentrate on its core business of revolutionizing shared mobility, with the assurance that identity verification was being expertly managed.

Onfido's partnership with umob significantly enhanced their business goals by preventing fraud, ensuring user trust, and enabling adaptability to new threats. This collaboration facilitated umob's rapid growth, aiming to onboard 450,000 users by 2024, ensuring competitive edge in the Mobility-as-a-Service market. By streamlining identity verification and maintaining high security standards, umob's alliance with Onfido demonstrates how dynamic partnerships can address industry challenges, positioning umob for sustained growth and leadership.