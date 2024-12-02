Ultracomms certified with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

This certification means that all calls made over the Ultracomms cloud platform are secure, and emphasizes Ultracomms’ commitment to maintaining the required standards of data integrity and providing secure payment card transaction processes for customers. Using a Level 1 certified platform reduces the risk of a data breach occurring and shifts the liability for investigating any suspected breaches from the contact centre organisation, removing the risk of financial and reputational damage for clients.

The PCI DSS is a security standard that includes requirements for security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design and other critical protective measures. It applies to all organisations that store, process or transmit cardholder information from any of its members’ cards and was developed by the founding payment brands of the PCI Security Standards Council, including American Express, MasterCard Worldwide, JCB International and Visa.

Ultracomms also uses DTMF (dual-tone multi-frequency) clamping technology to mask payment card data from entering the contact centre, so the person handling the call is unable to see or hear the sensitive card details, making screen and continuous call recording safe for organisations and customers.

Ultracomms is a UK-based company providing cloud based solutions.