Ulster Bank features facial recognition on new iPhone X

A camera captures accurate face data by projecting and analysing more than 30,000 invisible dots to create a depth map and an infrared image of the face. The software adapts to changes in the user’s appearance such as glasses or a beard, and can be used outdoors, indoors and in complete darkness. According to their preference, customers can still choose to login using a pin.

Ulster Bank has seen an increasing number of customers opting for mobile and online banking, and has invested in digital accordingly. Six out of 10 of its more than 400,000 daily customer interactions are digital, while the same proportion of accounts are paperless.