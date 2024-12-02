ULs EMV Personalization Validation Tool confirmed by Visa

The Collis EMV Personalization Validation Tool is used for testing EMV payment products according to mandatory card personalization regulations from the major payment associations. The tool has been confirmed by Visa for testing the required U.S. specific test cases during personalization validation of U.S. Visa chip cards. The confirmed Visa validation module includes the Global Personalization Requirements (GPR), as well as Europe and U.S. specific requirements.

The Collis EMV Personalization Validation Tool is a comprehensive test tool for issuers, card personalization bureaus and card manufacturers that want to validate the personalization of their contact/contactless payment cards and mobile payment applications. With just one click of a button, you can store, validate, retrieve, and examine all personalization data of EMV smart card applications such as chip, magnetic stripe, embossing data, asymmetric keys and PIN.

The validation functionality checks the correctness of a card application personalization and provides full, readable reports including explanations of errors and observations found. Any EMV card application, Secure Element application or cloud-based payment application can now be checked according to the specifications from EMVCo, MasterCard, Visa, JCB, Discover, Diners Club International, Union Pay and domestic payment schemes.