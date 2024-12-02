UL supports cloud-based payments with tokenization technology

As with cardholder account data, exchanging messages to generate transactions with tokens requires correct communication between the issuers, the acquirers and the payment schemes. Service providers need to ensure that the host environment works correctly and that tokens get issued correctly in order to be accepted.

To ensure this works, UL developed an environment in which the exchange of tokens can be simulated. On the one hand, token issuance can be simulated, on the other hand, transactions can be generated with tokens.

