UL introduces EMV VAR qualification program

The program combines a chip education component and an accreditation program to streamline and simplify the testing and certification process for Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

Through a coordinated, industry-wide effort with Payments Security Task Force, PCI Security Standards Council and the EMV Migration Forum, VARs and ISVs will be better equipped to integrate chip cards into small and mid-sized merchants’ point-of-sales solutions in advance of the October 2015 liability shifts scheduled to go into effect by US payment networks.

The optional U.S. EMV VAR Qualification Program consists of these key components: an educational curriculum that provides a clear explanation of how to implement chip in the US electronic payments marketplace, a list of service providers independently accredited by the major payment networks to provide chip consulting and expertise and pre-qualification process run by the accredited service providers to help VARs and ISVs begin the implementation and testing process before they work with acquirers to achieve final certification

