UK's TrustID joins the TruNarrative platform

Global regtech company TruNarrative delivers financial crime detection, customer onboarding, and transaction monitoring to banks, financial services, ecommerce businesses, and gambling operators. Via a single API, the TruNarrative platform orchestrates fraud, anti-money laundering, ID and biometric verification, multi-bureau eKYC, eKYB, PEPs & Sanctions, and anomaly detection.

TrustID’s expert review service combines human analysis and machine processing to verify identity documents. TrustID’s document analysis will sit within TruNarrative’s AI-driven platform providing firms the option to refer identity documents to human experts, delivering understanding into the authenticity of a document and the identity of an applicant.

TrustID is expert in identity document validation solutions. TrustID checking products support Right to Work, Right to Rent, Anti-Money laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) legislation as well as protecting public sector bodies such as NHS Trusts and local authorities.