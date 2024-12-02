UKs Open Banking chooses Contego to kickstart retail banking revolution

OBIE is the body created by the UK’s largest personal and small business current account providers to create a better way to move, manage and make more of your money, to verify its users and to support the much-anticipated technological revolution that promises to give people greater control over their finances.

Contego’s platform provides a customised solution, with fully automated identity verification delivered in real-time, via a single API - essential for high-speed onboarding. The streamlined process, in-line with government standards, includes: online application, ID verification in real-time, and mobile ID document capture.