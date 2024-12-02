



The House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee has released a report, ‘Naming and shaming: how not to regulate’, focusing on addressing the difficulties that the sector faces when it comes to the FCA and preventing more damage to the reputation of companies and the broader financial services landscape.











The Committee’s view on the FCA

The initiative follows the Committee’s inquiry on the FCA’s consultation paper on publicising enforcement investigations, with the organisation, which was appointed in 2024 to consider the regulation of financial services in the UK, concluding that the regulator did not make a convincing case for a change to its existing capabilities, which already enable it to call out an enforcement investigation early in exceptional circumstances. Additionally, respondents to the Committee’s Call for Evidence underlined the lack of evidence offered by the FCA to justify this turn.

Furthermore, the Committee underlined that if the FCA continues with these changes, it could scale the risk that investigations could be publicly announced, reputational damage to companies and individuals could occur, and media speculation could arise, however, no regulatory action is taken. At the same time, the organisation mentioned that it remained unconvinced that the proposed public interest framework is set to enable proportionate and consistent decision-making over whether to call out an enforcement investigation early. The FCA’s procedures have been under the Committee’s scrutiny, especially due to the lack of engagement with financial services companies beforehand and the failure to provide prior warning to the industry that the consultation was forthcoming.





Other findings from the Committee