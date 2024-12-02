Ukrainian bank hacked with 10 mln loss

The Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) disclosed that cybercriminals were able to compromise the banks security in similar way to the incident at the Bangladesh central bank in which USD 81 million was stolen by hackers.

The bank in question had not yet been named and is unlikely to be revealed as analysts are usually abiding by strict non-disclosure agreements until the company itself chooses to go public with information.

The investigators allegedly claimed that publicly available information and tools was likely used to commit the theft, but details remain vague about how the alleged hack took place.

Gottfried Leibbrandt, the chief executive of Swift, has warned that banks need to tighten security or risk suspension from the global collective, which has come under increasing strain since the hacks began.