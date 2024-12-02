UK: ULs laboratory receives MasterCard certification for Level 2 contactless terminal

The new service provided by UL includes Level 2 contactless kernel testing against MasterCard PayPass Mchip V3.0. Payment acceptance devices manufacturers will now be able to test the functionality and characteristics of their terminal’s application. Additionally, they can verify that a transaction is correctly performed within specified transaction times, across several selected positions inside the operating volume and using a range of different cards and mobile devices. With this addition of this service, UL is now able to offer full coverage of EMVCo, Visa and MasterCard Terminal Type Approvals, allowing customers to use a single lab facility for getting their terminals certified for these payment schemes.

According to MasterCard, starting April 1st, 2015, any submission of a new MasterCard Contactless Reader for approval must be compliant with PayPass V3.0 specification.

UL aims to offer certification services for all major payment brands, including Discover and JCB. The company offers advice, test and certification services, security evaluations and test tools, during the full life cycle of your product development process or the implementation of new technologies.