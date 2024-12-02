UK to implement Europes General Data Protection Regulation

The plan is to look later at how the Government can help British organisations with data protection while ensuring the public is protected.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said the digital economy is primarily built upon the collection and exchange of data, including large amounts of personal data – much of it sensitive. Growth in the digital economy requires public confidence in the protection of this information.

She adds that the main shift in the implementation of the GDPR will be in giving people greater control over their data, and that the ICO plans, within the next month, to publish a revised timeline setting out the areas of guidance it will prioritise over the next six months.