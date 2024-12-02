UK: Take Five Day initiative aims educate bank customers fight fraud

Research for the campaign has found that nearly three-quarters (74%) of people are worried about falling victim to financial fraud while more than two-thirds (68%) express the same concern about their families.

Despite this, seven in 10 (71%) have never discussed how to protect themselves against financial fraud with anyone. More than half (55%) believe it is too complicated a subject for a conversation.

During the campaign period, staff in more than 6,800 UK bank branches will talk to customers about simple ways to protect against fraud. They will also encourage them to tell five other people about steps they can take.

The initiative focuses on financial frauds directly targeting consumers, such as email deception known as phishing, phone-based swindles known as vishing and scams using text messages known as smishing. Such frauds often involve a fraudster posing as a legitimate organisation such as their victims bank or the police.